United Center shows off new menu for Bulls, Blackhawks game

The United Center hosted a sneak preview Wednesday of what's on the menu for Bulls and Blackhawks home games.

A wide-ranging selection of chef-crafted gameday bites will be available at the new FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge.

New signature cocktails, including the Pomegranate Ginger Smash and the Black Cherry Old Fashioned, will be available in concessions.

Also new this year is two snack shops with Amazon's Just-Walk-Out technology.