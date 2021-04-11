United Center to offer single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting April 20

Chicagoans will soon be able to get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the United Center.

There is high demand for the single shot to protect against COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require a second shot, administered weeks after the initial dose.

The first Johnson and Johnson shots will be available on April 20.

Appointment bookings open Monday, April 12. Click here for a link to the city website for more information.

Meanwhile, Chicago will expand vaccinations to everyone 16 and up on April 19, but those younger residents will not be eligible for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

If you are trying to book an appointment for a teenager who is 16 or 17, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in that age group. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 will not be allowed to get the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.