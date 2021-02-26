United Center vaccination site provides hope of normalcy in Chicago this summer

The Chicago Police Department was reportedly told this week to prepare for more events this summer.

Mayor Lightfoot is backing up the idea, but saying there's one big stipulation. People need to get vaccinated. And fast.

It has been nearly a year of mask wearing and social distancing, and Chicagoans are now looking for some sense of normalcy again.

On March 10, the United Center will become the newest mass vaccination site in Illinois, and officials are hoping to deliver 6,000 shots per day.

Tents will be setup in the parking lot, and vaccines will be given by appointment only.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

"It’s easy to get to, and well-known to everyone in Illinois," said Gov. Pritzker.

Mayor Lightfoot says half of the vaccines administered right now are being given to Chicagoans of color, which she notes is a huge improvement.

With 2,400 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Friday statewide, including 55 additional deaths, Lightfoot says the time is now. We must all get vaccinated.

"Whether or not we have a summer that looks more like 2019, depends on where we are in arc of the virus," said Lightfoot.

