University of Chicago Hospital offers free mammograms to some women

A free mammogram program at the University of Chicago Hospital aims to address health disparities.

The program, called "SCORE," offers the free scan to women age 40 or older without health insurance.

In Chicago, Black women are 39 percent more likely to die from breast cancer compared to white women.

In addition, regular health screenings declined significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers have warned delayed cancer screenings will lead to thousands of additional cancer-related deaths.