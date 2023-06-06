Expand / Collapse search

University of Chicago issues alert after student beaten near campus

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Hyde Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Police warn of attempted robbery of University of Chicago student

A University of Chicago student was beaten and almost robbed Monday night.

CHICAGO - The University of Chicago issued a community alert after a student was reportedly beaten Monday night.

The school says a student was walking in the 900 block of East 60th Street around 9 p.m. when he was approached by four people.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One of the individuals displayed a replica gun, which the student took.

The others then struck the student and attempted to take his belongings before fleeing the scene. 
 