University of Chicago issues alert after student beaten near campus

The University of Chicago issued a community alert after a student was reportedly beaten Monday night.

The school says a student was walking in the 900 block of East 60th Street around 9 p.m. when he was approached by four people.

One of the individuals displayed a replica gun, which the student took.

The others then struck the student and attempted to take his belongings before fleeing the scene.

