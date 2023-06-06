University of Chicago issues alert after student beaten near campus
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago issued a community alert after a student was reportedly beaten Monday night.
The school says a student was walking in the 900 block of East 60th Street around 9 p.m. when he was approached by four people.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
One of the individuals displayed a replica gun, which the student took.
The others then struck the student and attempted to take his belongings before fleeing the scene.