University of Chicago medical school pulls out of US News rankings

The University of Chicago School of Medicine is withdrawing from U.S News and World Report's medical school rankings.

It's the latest in a long list of universities to do so, including Harvard and Stanford.

Leaders at the medical school will no longer submit data to the publication.

In a memo, the school said the decision was based on several factors. Their main concern is to address and reduce inequities in medical school education.