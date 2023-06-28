University of Chicago Medicine gets approval for $815M cancer center on South Side

A new cancer care and research pavilion is coming to the city's South Side.

University of Chicago Medicine has announced that it received approval from Illinois for the new $815 million dollar facility.

Upon completion, it will have 80 inpatient beds, a 16-bed intensive care unit, and 90 consultation and outpatient exam rooms.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, and it's expected to be complete in 2027.