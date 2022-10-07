University of Chicago receives reflector for next generation telescope

An important part of a new telescope arrived at the University of Chicago Friday.

It's an enormous reflector made in Germany and was sent here by ship.

It was created out of two 20-ton blocks of aluminum.

It's a purpose is to see back in time at what the sky looked like right after the Big Bang.

"We're gonna be learning just a lot of information about this really baby picture of the universe. This really early state that the universe was in," said John Carlstrom, University of Chicago Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The new telescope is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

Then, it is going to the South Pole to peer into the sky.