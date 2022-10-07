Expand / Collapse search

University of Chicago receives reflector for next generation telescope

Scientists at the University of Chicago received a pretty exciting delivery Friday. It is the first piece of a next generation telescope and it is designed to map the skies after-glow from the Big Bang.

It's an enormous reflector made in Germany and was sent here by ship.

It was created out of two 20-ton blocks of aluminum.

It's a purpose is to see back in time at what the sky looked like right after the Big Bang.

"We're gonna be learning just a lot of information about this really baby picture of the universe. This really early state that the universe was in," said John Carlstrom, University of Chicago Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics. 

The new telescope is expected to be completed in the early 2030s.

Then, it is going to the South Pole to peer into the sky. 