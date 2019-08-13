University of Chicago student robbed on Hyde Park campus

article

A University of Chicago student was robbed Tuesday while walking through the university's Hyde Park campus on the South Side.

About 1:15 a.m., the student was exiting a building in the 6000 block of South Kenwood Avenue when they were approached by two people who announced a robbery, University police said.

The suspects took cash from the student and ran westbound on 61st Street, police said. The student was not injured.

University police are investigating the robbery and have increased their presence in the area, police said.