University of Chicago student threatened by person with knife trying to steal bicycle

A University of Chicago student was threatened by a person with a knife on Sunday night.

University police said the victim saw someone trying to steal his bicycle (or bicycle tire) outside the Regenstein Library on East 57th Street around 7:05 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The student confronted the person, who then pulled out a knife and threatened the student before running off.

The student was not hurt.