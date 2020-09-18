University of Chicago students return back to campus

After an all virtual spring quarter, some University of Chicago students will move back to campus this weekend.

It’s a long-awaited moment for some, while others say, “not so fast.”

Students living on campus will have mandatory weekly testing for COVID-19. To help prevent the spread, housing will be open at about 60 percent capacity, and students will be assigned to single rooms.

A limited amount of fall quarter classes are expected to be held in-person.

Many classes will include a mix of in-person and remote learning, while others will be fully remote.

“At least I can be on campus and just surrounded by people who are also ready for classes,” said Lorenzo Orders, a junior at the University of Chicago.

Advertisement

However, some students have concerns and made the decision to live off-campus and take all online courses.



“I don’t think that we should be opening up in the current state of things,” said Isabella Rivera, also a junior at the University of Chicago.

Classes will begin remotely on Sept. 29, with in-person instruction planned to start Oct. 5.