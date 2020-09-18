Expand / Collapse search

University of Chicago students return back to campus

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

University of Chicago students return back to campus

After an all virtual spring quarter, some University of Chicago students will move back to campus this weekend.

CHICAGO - After an all virtual spring quarter, some University of Chicago students will move back to campus this weekend.

It’s a long-awaited moment for some, while others say, “not so fast.”

Students living on campus will have mandatory weekly testing for COVID-19. To help prevent the spread, housing will be open at about 60 percent capacity, and students will be assigned to single rooms.

A limited amount of fall quarter classes are expected to be held in-person. 

Many classes will include a mix of in-person and remote learning, while others will be fully remote.

“At least I can be on campus and just surrounded by people who are also ready for classes,” said Lorenzo Orders, a junior at the University of Chicago.

However, some students have concerns and made the decision to live off-campus and take all online courses.
 
“I don’t think that we should be opening up in the current state of things,” said Isabella Rivera, also a junior at the University of Chicago. 

Classes will begin remotely on Sept. 29, with in-person instruction planned to start Oct. 5.