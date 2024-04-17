University of Chicago students targeted in armed robberies

Three University of Chicago students fell victim to armed robberies in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Authorities reported that around 2:50 p.m., a student walking at 5639 S. University and another student walking across the street at 5640 S. University were approached by four suspects armed with firearms.

The suspects forcibly took property from the victims before fleeing the scene in a 4-door black Infiniti, according to police.

Five minutes later, another student walking off-campus at 1367 E. 56th Street encountered two armed suspects. The assailants demanded and took the victim's belongings before fleeing in a 4-door black vehicle southbound on S. Dorchester Avenue.

Fortunately, none of the victims sustained injuries during these incidents.

The University of Chicago campus Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

In response, the University of Chicago issued a statement advising students to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

"Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Do not resist an armed robbery unless absolutely necessary. Avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street. When walking, try to walk with a group or have a friend walk with you. There is safety in numbers," the statement read.

Additionally, an increased police presence will be implemented in the area for the foreseeable future.