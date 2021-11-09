University of Illinois Hospital staff protest worker shortage, violence

On Tuesday, nurses and other staff from the University of Illinois Hospital protested to bring attention to what they say is an increase in violence and a shortage of staff.

They say the emergency department has been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic and that 18 nurses have left in the past year.

The group wants better pay and more coworkers to share the load.

"Something has to change or people will get hurt seriously and they will die, all because they're trying to save a little money," said emergency medical technician Daniel Culliver-Dodd.

In a statement, the University of Illinois Hospital told FOX 32 they are hiring more nurses and have security officers in the emergency department, along with police and metal detectors.

