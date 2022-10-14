University of Illinois joins global initiative to help scholars in crisis

The University of Illinois just joined a global group to help colleagues facing crisis called "scholars at risk."

The program will bring 10 scholars to the campus at Urbana-Champaign to continue their research and study for one year.

These are people whose work and lives are at risk because of war, political turmoil or natural disasters, for example, scholars in Ukraine, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

"We think it's part of our mission as a land grant institution that wants to have a global impact to fulfill our global responsibilities to make the world a better place. And it is beneficial for everyone on campus," said Colleen Murphy professor at University of Illinois and Illinois Scholars at Rick Committee Chair.

Professor Murphy says this will bring new perspectives to the university.

The program is seeking community partners to help settle the scholars and families.