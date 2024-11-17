2 critically wounded in University Village shooting, Chicago police say

Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Chicago's University Village.

Police said a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car in the 1300 block of South Loomis Street around 1:59 a.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The woman was shot in the head and right leg, while the man was shot in the chest.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning, and Area Three detectives were investigating.