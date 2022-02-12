UPS to hire 300 CDL drivers in Chicagoland

UPS is hiring 300 full-time CDL drivers in the Chicagoland area in 2022.

According to UPS, one of the world’s largest package delivery companies, these jobs are full-time, permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions.

Positions offer competitive wages, health care and pensions. No previous CDL Class A driving experience is needed, UPS said.

"We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new full-time opportunities," Rommel Carlson, UPS Human Resources director, said.

Interested applicants can apply at upsjobs.com [upsjobs.com] or text JOBS to 33588.