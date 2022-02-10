UPS to hire 300 full-time drivers in Chicago area

UPS said Thursday it's planning to hire hundreds of full-time drivers in the Chicago area as it responds to "ongoing growth of ecommerce."

The shipping and delivery company is looking to hire 300 CDL drivers for full-time, permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions, according to a statement.

"We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new full-time opportunities," said Rommel Carlson, UPS Human Resources director.

The company said positions start at $30-per-hour for loading times and delays, as well as an $8,750 sign-on bonus plus mileage rate and sleeper subsistence pay.

A CDL Class A is required but no previous CDL Class A driving experience is necessary, the company said.

UPS will hold a hiring event Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 7811 Willow Springs Road in Hodgkins.

Interested applicants can also apply at UPSJobs.com or text JOBS to 33588.

