2 suspects wanted in connection to Red Line robbery in Uptown

The Chicago Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery on the Red Line in Uptown last month.

The incident happened early on Nov. 27 around 12:59 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Argyle.

Police say two individuals approached a passenger on the train and attempted to steal their belongings. When the victim resisted, a fight broke out, and the suspects reportedly punched the victim several times before fleeing with their property.

Suspect Descriptions

Suspect #1: African American male, 18-19 years old, about 5’7" to 5’9" tall, 150-165 pounds, with a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat with "Chicago" written in white letters, a dark hoodie featuring three masked faces, a white undershirt, and dark pants.

Suspect #2: African American female, 16-18 years old, about 5’5" to 5’7" tall, with long braided hair. She was wearing a black and gold North Face jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Public Transportation Section at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com. Be sure to reference case number JH-522796.

Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects as the investigation continues.