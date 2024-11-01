Uptown shooting: Child, man injured on Chicago's North Side

The Brief A shooting in Uptown on Friday wounded a 9-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man. The victims were hit by gunfire while standing in the 5100 block of North Winthrop Avenue. Both victims are in good condition, and detectives are investigating.



A 9-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The two were standing near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 3:25 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire.

The young girl sustained a graze wound to her calf and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. The man was hit in the arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, also in good condition.

No suspects were reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.