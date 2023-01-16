US government ending emergency food stamp benefits nationwide

Hundreds of thousands of people in Illinois will soon have less money for grocery shopping.

Starting March 1, the federal government is ending emergency SNAP food benefits nationwide.

In Illinois, families have been receiving a minimum of $95 in additional food stamps since April 2020.

The extra money provided padding for families against the economic impact of the pandemic and sky-high inflation.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to make preparations now by adjusting food budgets and updating housing income numbers with the Illinois Department of Human Services.