US lawmakers investigating Chicago's skyrocketing gun violence, how to curb it

A special hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee was held in Chicago on Monday to investigate the city’s skyrocketing gun violence and what can be done to curb it.

"Gun violence is a nationwide epidemic," said Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. "Today, we focus on Chicago and Illinois."

Durbin is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and said he held the hearing in Chicago for obvious reasons. More than 4,000 people have been shot in the city so far this year and there have been 756 murders, up four percent over 2020.

"What kind of world do we live in where our children have to learn to hide from bullets before they learn to tie their shoes?" asked Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D) Illinois.

Among the experts called to testify we’re US Attorney John Lausch and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, who expressed frustration over the thousands of illegally purchased guns flowing into the city.

Brown pointed out that the gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French earlier this year was straw purchased in Indiana, with virtually no consequences.

"The fact that this person walked in and out of federal court as a straw purchaser of a gun that caused the death of a police officer should make us all sear with anger," said Brown.

Durbin added that he has sponsored a bill strengthening the federal laws for straw gun purchasers.

"We need to put some teeth in that law so there’s enforcement against straw purchasers. The ‘girlfriend‘ purchasers have to face time in prison for doing that," Durbin said.

Others talked about creating federal laws cracking down on "ghost guns" and earmarking more money for federal intervention programs.

But crime analyst Amy Swearer from the conservative Heritage Foundation said the real reason gun violence is skyrocketing is lax prosecution.

"Progressive prosecutors in Chicago and many other cities across the country, including in otherwise tough on crime states, are making a mockery of true criminal justice reform," Swearer said.

Senator Durbin admitted it’s unlikely any kind of gun legislation will be able to get through Congress in the near term. But Durbin said he wants to try, if only, to put politicians from both parties on the record.