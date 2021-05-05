US Postal Service hiring, training 300 letter carriers in Chicago

The U.S. Postal Service is in the process of hiring and training 300 letter carriers in Chicago.

It's been several months, and Chicago is still dealing with major mail delays.

A recent report found four of the worst-performing post offices in the country are in the city of Chicago, with thousands of packages and pieces of mail being delivered late.

Some within the USPS are blaming staffing shortages for the problem.

To address the issue, USPS is hiring about 300 letter carriers.

.The USPS provided the following statement regarding mail delivery:

"We encourage customers that have a concern with their mail delivery or other service issues to contact their local Postal station or our Consumer Affairs office at 312-983-8403. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities."

If you are interested in applying, visit the USPS website.