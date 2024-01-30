US Postal Service offering $100K for information leading to arrest of mail thieves in Loop

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating ongoing incidents involving mail theft and vandalism of delivery vehicles in the Loop.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible is eligible for a $100,000 reward.

The suspects are known to operate in the Loop area in teams of three to four individuals. USPS says they are believed to be driving stolen vehicles.

They are described as young men who wear face masks and dark clothing.

US Inspection Service seeks man suspected of mail theft and vandalism.

One suspect, who was caught on camera, is believed to be in his early 20s and is typically the driver of the vehicle involved in the thefts. His height is estimated between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2. He has a large build.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.