Usher to bring Past Present Future Tour to Chicago's United Center this fall

Usher is coming to Chicago for two shows at the United Center this fall.

The eight-time Grammy award-winning R&B artist will perform at United Center during a 24-city tour on Oct. 28 and 29.

Tickets for Usher's Past Present Future Tour go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. on several websites, including 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

Citi Card member and Verizon Customer presale starts on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. For more details, check out the links below: