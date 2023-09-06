VA retreat in Chicago for female veterans offers support

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a free retreat for female veterans, addressing the unique challenges they face.

Women are among the fastest-growing group of veterans seeking care through the VA.

The Hines V.A. is teaming up with the Jesse Brown V.A. to host the event this Friday and nearly 200 women have already signed up.

The retreat was organized by Sonya Ebhotemen, a Hines V.A. Marine Corps veteran, who has overcome military sexual trauma and PTSD to help fellow female veterans in need.

"This event is a way for us to connect with each other, to get some personal development, to hear from some of our fellow veterans, some guest speakers," said Ebhotemen. "We'll have massages. We'll have mini manicures — things that women like to do and it's going to be a celebration event."

The retreat is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malcolm X College in Chicago.

Parking is free with validation and a complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Sign-up is not required, but if you would like to sign up ahead of time, click here.