Vacationer dies in Jamaica after trying to down all 21 cocktails on drink menu: family

A British man vacationing in Jamaica died after trying to drink 21 cocktails on a bar's menu, according to reports out of the U.K.

Timothy Southern, 53, of Staffordshire, England , was on vacation with his family in May 2022 in Saint Ann, Jamaica, where he met two Canadian women at a bar trying to complete a 21-drink challenge to celebrate a birthday, according to ITV News.

Southern had been drinking brandy and beer prior to taking up the challenge, according to an inquest.

He joined the women and managed to have 12 drinks before returning to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, where he later died.

His family has since criticized the medical treatment he received when they first realized he was ill .

"He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance," a family member said, according to an inquest reported by ITV. "He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response.

"When the nurse arrived I said had an ambulance been called, and she said ‘no.’ I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn't find it," the family member continued.

The nurse reportedly told the family remember that Southern still did have a pulse, and the family member started "to lose it" over witnessing Southern's reported treatment.

"I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away. I said, 'Don't just sit there looking at him, start CPR.' She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here," said the family member.

"The service and treatment he received was disgusting," the family member continued in their comment to the inquest, according to ITV News.

A pathologist in Jamaica's capital of Kingston ruled that Southern died from "acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption." The inquest into Southern's toxicology report, however, could take up to three years before it makes it to the U.K., according to ITV News.

