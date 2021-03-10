Vaccination appointments at the United Center become available to residents in 5 more zip codes

The United Center is cranking out hundreds of vaccinations daily, and now that it is fully operational, it is available to more people.

Residents from five more zip codes can now search for appointments

Thousands of Chicagoans received their first COVID shot on Wednesday right outside of the United Center, the state’s largest mass vaccination site.

Many were thrilled to be in line to get their first dose.

"I didn’t feel a thing. Don’t be afraid folks. It was quick, painless," said Fay Bass, who received her first shot on Wednesday.



Mayor Lightfoot says the City is laser-focused on ensuring equity in vaccine distribution.

On Wednesday, a new push began for residents in zip codes 60608, 60619, 60620, 60649 and 60652 to schedule an appointment as soon as possible to get vaccinated at the United Center.

"Even though they had some glitches, I think this is a great thing," said Donna Montgomery, who also received her first shot Wednesday.



The federally run site hopes to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day. Some 50,000 appointments have already been made.

Most folks say they were in and out in under 45 minutes.