Vaccination clinic for teenagers held in Little Village

There was a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic for teenagers held in Chicago on Sunday.

Saint Anthony Hospital hosted the event at their Little Village Clinic.

Teenagers 16 to 18 and their families were invited. About 200 teenagers signed up in advance.



Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for use in people aged 16 to 18.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are doing clinical trials to test their vaccines on children ages 12 to 15.