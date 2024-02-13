Valentine's Day sparks surge in romantic spending

As Cupid prepares to draw back his bow, love is in the air, and wallets are opening wide, according to recent reports from the National Retail Federation.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, affectionate individuals are gearing up to express their love in a big way, with the average spending per person hovering around a generous $102 for their significant others.

One establishment feeling the fervor of this romantic wave is Phillips Flowers and Gifts, a floral haven boasting a century-long legacy.

Derek Phillip, the Vice President of Operations, notes the unique allure of this year's Valentine's Day falling on a Wednesday. Positioned in the middle of the week, it allows couples to celebrate without the hustle and bustle of weekend obligations, making it an ideal day for heartfelt gestures.

Phillips Flowers and Gifts, renowned for its diverse array of floral arrangements, begins preparations for Valentine's Day a staggering six months in advance.

As Valentine's week unfolds, the flower hub buzzes with activity as dedicated staff members meticulously craft arrangements to fulfill orders pouring in since Monday.

Brittany, one of the tireless workers behind the scenes, shares insights into the bustling atmosphere, revealing that Monday alone saw around 75 orders completed.

Pat, a seasoned veteran with over three decades of experience, describes her work as a labor of love, pouring her heart into crafting stunning floral displays. Between Monday and Valentine's Day, hundreds of arrangements are expected to grace the hands of eager recipients.

For Phillips Flowers and Gifts, Valentine's Day isn't just another date on the calendar; it's their busiest day of the year. With over 100,000 flowers passing through their hands, the team works tirelessly to ensure each arrangement is a masterpiece of love and affection.