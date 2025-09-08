Teachers union for Bolingbrook, Romeoville schools announces strike date

The Brief The teachers union in Valley View School District 365U announced a strike date of Sept. 18. The union and the district have been negotiating for months, but came to an "impasse" in August. At issue are compensation, expanding the school day, and the health insurance policy for workers.



The teachers union for Valley View School District 365U, which includes schools in southwest suburban Bolingbrook and Romeoville, announced they will strike on Sept. 18 if they don’t reach a deal on a new contract.

What we know:

The Valley View Council (Local 604) represents 1,800 teachers, maintenance, security, nurses, social workers, deans, counselors, paraprofessionals, and other staff in the district.

"This has gone on long enough. We have put forth a responsible proposal. We have bargained in good faith. At this point, the Valley View Board of Education leaves us with no other choice but to set a strike date," the union said in a statement on Monday.

The group added, "The Board refuses to budge on their proposal for an earlier start time for high schoolers and ignores what our members know to be true: it’s not in the best interest of our students or our district. And tonight, again, the community has made their stance clear – they stand with staff."

Earlier this month, about 95% of voting union members voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Union leadership has said the district’s offer on compensation is inadequate.

Other issues at hand were increasing the school day for high school students and a new health insurance plan for employees.

Valley View School District includes 20 schools and about 16,000 students.

The two sides have been negotiating since January and came to an "impasse" last month, the union said.

What's next:

Negotiators will next partake in a bargaining session on Tuesday, the union said.