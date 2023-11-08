Valparaiso University student dies after Planet Fitness stabbing, suspect in custody

A Valparaiso University student has died more than a week after a brutal attack at a local Planet Fitness.

Varun Raj Pucha, who was stabbed in the head during the Oct. 29 assault, had been fighting for his life in the hospital since the incident occurred.

Valparaiso police identified and charged 24-year-old Jordan Andrade of Porter Township in connection with the attack. He is currently held at the Porter County Jail.

In the wake of this incident, a memorial for Pucha is planned for November 16 to honor his life and the impact he had on the Valparaiso University community.

The Valparaiso Police Department continues to investigate the case, and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact them at 219-462-2135.