Van jumps curb, strikes South Side business after being hit by SUV

A two-vehicle crash caused a van to strike a South Side business Friday night.

Police say a white van with four people inside was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue around 8 p.m. when it was hit by a blue SUV at the intersection of 47th Street in Back of the Yards.

The van jumped the curb and struck a commercial business that was open at the time.

The blue SUV was traveling eastbound on 47th Street when the driver, a 47-year-old man ran a red light.

Police say the man was the only occupant in the SUV. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 56-year-old woman was driving the van with three others inside. Everyone in the van also suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

There was no one injured inside the business. Citations are pending, according to police.