Man in custody for falsely reporting van stolen with child inside: police

A man is in custody after police say he falsely reported a van being stolen with a child in it Wednesday evening.

The man said the van was taken in the 2400 block of West Devon at about 4 p.m. and it had a 3-year-old girl inside it.

After further investigation, police said the incident was deemed not credible.

The man was then placed in custody for false reporting.