Vanished Chicagoland creator Peter Kastanes dies, remembered for celebrating Chicago’s past

The Brief Peter Kastanes, who ran the popular Vanished Chicagoland Facebook page, has died after battling cancer. His posts helped Chicagoans relive memories of iconic places like Kiddie Land and Maxwell Street. Followers and collaborators remember him as a humble, positive voice who brought people together.



A true Chicago icon has died.

He wasn’t famous, but on social media, he built a loyal following. Now, many are mourning the passing of Peter Kastanes.

Why you should care:

Kastanes created the Facebook page Vanished Chicagoland, dedicated to nostalgic places and businesses that Chicagoans once loved.

He had cancer, and his positive attitude made him even more endearing to the public. Kastanes passed away over the weekend.

Through his posts, Kastanes helped Chicagoans relive their childhoods — sharing memories of places like Kiddie Land and Maxwell Street. His page became a gathering place, where people swapped stories and memories.

When he told followers about his cancer, he brought that same Chicago spirit to the fight — and beat it more than once.

But last week, he shared a difficult update, writing: "If you’re wondering where I’ve been, the cancer has spread." He said he didn’t have long, but remained positive to the very end.

What they're saying:

Chicago podcaster Matt Kissane interviewed Kastanes and later became his friend.

"I think he just was so well liked because he, like you said, just remained so humble and, just a sort of a regular Chicago guy," Kissane said. "You know, he never got to the point where he thought he was a celebrity. You know, it's just some guy who started a Facebook page."

Jason Schwartz, founder of the Facebook page Chicago History, also collaborated with Kastanes.

"I think that he just he gave it that kind of a Chicago state of mind attitude where, nothing is going to stop him," Schwartz said. "And I don't think it did until yesterday, unfortunately. He fought as hard as he could."

Kastanes was Greek American. He loved Greek food and, to many, was a pillar of Chicago. He collaborated with the Chicago History Facebook page, and now it will be dedicated to Kastanes’s memory and enduring love for this city.