Vehicle burglaries reported in West Loop, Fulton River District parking garages

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries reported last month in city parking garages.

Police said at least 10 vehicles were burglarized between July 3 and July 26 in the West Loop and Fulton River District.

In each incident, the suspects broke windows of unattended vehicles in a parking structure to enter and steal items, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The break-ins happened:

At 10:45 a.m July 3 in the 500 block of West Madison Street;

At 8:30 p.m. July 14 in the 600 block of West Lake Street;

Between 9 a.m. July 15 and July 17 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street;

At 1 a.m. July 16 in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street;

Between 12 p.m. July 16 and 7:30 a.m. July 18 in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street;

Between 4 p.m. July 16 and 11:15 a.m. July 17 in the 600 block of West Lake Street;

Between 3:30 p.m. July 18 and 8 a.m. July 25 in the 500 block of West Madison Street;

Between 3 p.m. July 22 and 1:20 p.m. July 24 in the 500 block of West Madison Street;

Between 10:30 a.m. July 23 and 8 a.m. July 26 in the 400 block of South Jefferson Street; and

At 1:47 a.m. July 24 in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.