Vehicle crashes into building on Chicago's South Side; 71-year-old man transported to the hospital

A 71-year-old man was injured after a driver went through an iron fence and collided with a building on Chicago's South Side.

The crash occurred in the 4600 block of South Lake Park in the Kenwood neighborhood.

At about 4:45 p.m., Chicago police say a man was driving a gold Cadillac SUV in a parking lot when they went through an iron fence and collided with a building.

The porch on the building was damaged.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 71-year-old man was transported to the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was provided by police.