Woman, 2 kids in vehicle that crashed into Cook County home

A car crashed into a home in Rolling Meadows Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:10 p.m. in the 2700 block Millstone Lane.

According to police, a woman was driving an SUV with two children inside when she crashed into the home.

There was damage to the facade of the home, however, the vehicle never made entry.

The homeowner was home at the time, but was uninjured.

Police did not specify on the injuries of the driver or children, but said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.