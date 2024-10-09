Vehicle crashes through barrier, hits lightpole near Dan Ryan Expressway

A vehicle crashed through a barrier and hit a lightpole near the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX was on the scene near 93rd and State streets around 7 a.m.

The vehicle came to rest alongside the barrier by the Dan Ryan Expressway.

As of now, it is unclear if there were any injuries resulting from the crash.

Authorities are investigating the incident and further details will be released as they become available.