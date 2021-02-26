Vehicle delivery driver beaten, robbed of cargo at Des Plaines dealership

A vehicle delivery driver was seriously injured Thursday when a group of robbers beat him and stole his shipment of vehicles at a dealership in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to Jidd Motors, 855 Rand Rd., for a disturbance and found a male lying in a snow bank with serious injuries to his wrist and leg, Des Plaines police said.

They learned the male had been beaten by a group of four robbers who took the keys to the vehicles he was delivering and sped off in them, police said. The male was a taken to a local hospital, and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The robbers are also suspected in a burglary that happened 20 minutes prior at a separate Jidd Motors location, 1313 Rand Rd., police said.

An investigation into both incidents is ongoing.