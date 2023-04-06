Vehicle found abandoned with multiple bullet holes on I-57

A vehicle was found abandoned with bullet holes on the I-57 expressway Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police were investigating a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-57 at Wentworth on Chicago's South Side around 2 a.m. when the vehicle was found.

Southbound I-57 was shut down from 2:40 a.m. until 3:10 a.m. for investigation.

The investigation remains active. No additional information is available at this time.