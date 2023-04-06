Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle found abandoned with multiple bullet holes on I-57

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Longwood Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A vehicle was found abandoned with bullet holes on the I-57 expressway Thursday morning. 

Illinois State Police were investigating a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-57 at Wentworth on Chicago's South Side around 2 a.m. when the vehicle was found. 

Southbound I-57 was shut down from 2:40 a.m. until 3:10 a.m. for investigation. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The investigation remains active. No additional information is available at this time. 