Vehicle running red light blamed for car crash in West Englewood that left five critically injured
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department said that five people were critically injured in a crash late Sunday night.
The crash happened at 74th and Ashland in West Englewood.
A U-Haul van and a pickup truck collided.
Chicago Fire said that one vehicle was said to have run the red light, but did not specify which one.
Courtesy Chicago Fire Department
