Vehicle seized, person of interest being questioned in Deerfield hit-and-run crash

A vehicle believed to be invovled in a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy in the north suburbs has been taken by police and a person of interest is being interviewed, Deerfield police said Wednesday.

The victim, Chase Thompson, remains in critical condition from the crash on Friday that left him with extensive injuries. His family told Fox 32 Chicago that he has autism and is non-verbal. He suffered lacerations to his face, missing teeth and multiple fractures.

The vehicle is being processed for evidence, according to a press release from Deerfield Police.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading in a conviction or to assist the driver with legal fees, if he or she surrenders, police said.

"We do understand that this was an accident and you made a mistake in a moment of fear," said Chase's dad, Thad Thompson, referring to the driver. "We can forgive that and to prove that we will put our money towards your defense. We want you to turn yourself in."

Police said they were searching for a dark-colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or titanium trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deerfield police at 847-945-8636.

