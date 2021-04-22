Vehicle stolen with 12-year-old, 11-month-old still inside in Lake View, children let out blocks later

A suspect stole a vehicle and fled with a 12-year-old female and an 11-month-old female still inside the car Thursday night.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was delivering food to a residence in the 1300 block of West Wolfram when an unknown offender entered the vehicle and fled westbound.

The offender stopped and let the children out of the vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wolfram.

No injuries were reported.

The offender is not currently in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.