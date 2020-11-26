Vehicles stolen in South Loop: police

Multiple vehicles were stolen toward the end of October in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

In each incident, someone jumped into a vehicle that was left running or had the keys in it and drove away, police said.

The thefts were reported:

About 2:50 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;

About 8:40 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue;

Between 5:10 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;

About 6:45 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 200 block of West Cermak Road; and

About 12:20 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.