Velocity Esports offers gamer's paradise in Woodfield Mall

It's an arcade, an E-gaming facility and a restaurant all in one. Velocity Esports in Schaumburg offers a new place for everything from a birthday party to a corporate outing.

"Our biggest thing is we have 82 arcade games," said General Manager Kyle Lockwood. "And we have our Esports lounge ... with everything for the casual gamer to the tournament player."

Lockwood said they have something for all ages.

"We don't focus on any one group, we have something for everybody ... happy hours, and social gatherings, bachelorette and bachelor parties. You name it, we can do it," said Lockwood.

But you can also go just for the food. Lockwood says the restaurant sets Velocity Esports apart from other arcades.

"The food is awesome. We have a pretty simple menu, but we do it at a high level. And we make everything that we possibly can from scratch."

They also have an assortment of craft cocktails plus 16 craft beers on draft and several spirit-free options.

But there is no doubt that gaming is a big draw. Customers can load up their game card, play any of the games, and use the card to redeem their prizes.

"We can walk them through everything," Lockwood said.

Games range from classic hoops to Raw Thrills Superbike 3. But anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.