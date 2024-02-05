Ventra app hit with more issues Monday after Metra expressed confidence with fix

Issues continued to plague the Ventra app Monday, one day after the vendor expressed confidence that all systems would be fixed.

Technical problems with the app started Thursday, the same day that Metra's ticketing changes went into effect.

On Sunday, Metra said the mobile app vendor had "worked diligently through the weekend" to fix the issues from last week.

"At this point, the vendor is confident the app will perform as intended, in advance of tomorrow's morning rush-hour," the message read.

On Monday, it appeared not much had changed. Several Metra social media accounts posted the following message: "Ventra app issues are ongoing. Any pending charges should be dismissed by your bank before posting to your account. If a charge is posted but no ticket is populated, then contact Passenger Services at 312-MY-METRA (696-3872). Conductors will accommodate riders onboard."

The changes that Metra rolled out include a revamped fare structure, ticket price increases and ticket window closures. You can read more about them here.

There is no word on whether CTA or Pace is affected at this time.