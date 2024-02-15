Ventra app hit with more issues during morning rush

More issues impacted the Ventra app Thursday morning with some Metra riders unable to purchase mobile tickets.

Ventra tweeted just before 8 a.m. that the app was experiencing issues.

"We apologize for the ongoing inconvenience related to Metra mobile ticket purchases in the Ventra app. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and appreciate everyone’s patience," the tweet read.

The app has been plagued with issues since Metra rolled out a new ticketing structure on Feb. 1.

Ventra said Metra conductors will accommodate anyone experiencing issues. For customer service, they are asking people to call (312) 696-3872.