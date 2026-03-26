Vernon Hills man arrested after alleged break-in attempt, tried to crash car into home

The Brief A Vernon Hills man is accused of trying to break into a home early Thursday, including breaking a window and blocking a victim’s car in a garage. Deputies say he later tried to crash his vehicle into the house and was taken into custody after refusing commands. He faces multiple charges, including unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a peace officer, and is being held in Lake County Jail.



A Vernon Hills man is in custody after an alleged break-in attempt at a home in north suburban Green Oaks early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Lake County deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Kenton Lane for a report of a man trying to force his way into a home, according to a statement from Sheriff John Idleburg.

Authorities say the man, identified as 36-year-old Grant Manning, used his vehicle to block a victim’s car inside a garage, preventing them from leaving. During the incident, Manning allegedly shattered a front bay window and may have briefly gotten inside the home.

Investigators say he then went back to his vehicle and tried to crash it into the house.

As deputies were on the way, more 911 calls came in from neighbors reporting a man yelling and running through nearby yards.

When deputies arrived, they found Manning covered in blood and acting aggressively. Officials say he refused commands and continued to confront deputies, and a Taser was used to take him into custody.

He was arrested without further incident.

Deputies gave Manning initial medical aid at the scene for injuries he suffered while trying to break into the home.

He was later taken to a hospital, treated for cuts from broken glass, and released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or whether Manning knew the people inside the home.

No other injuries were reported, and the situation was contained by responding deputies.

What's next:

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Manning with unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault to a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

He is now being held at the Lake County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.