Veteran gets new high-tech home in St. Charles thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation dedicated a new, high-tech, custom-built home to a veteran officer who was wounded in a helicopter crash.

It was done with ceremony and honors for his military service.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin, his wife and three children were escorted to their new home, on a beautiful snow-covered hill in St. Charles.

Scrogin enlisted in the military after 9/11, was in the 101st Airborne, served in Iraq and was wounded trying to land a crashing helicopter. He has endured nearly 60 surgeries, mostly on his back.

The smart-technology home meets his specific needs with a large open floor plan and voice-activated technology.

"Everybody in this room is a patriot. And I really thank you. This embodies what I went and fought for," said Scrogin, as he received the iPad that runs his home.

Gary Sinese sent a video message, saying his role as Lt. Dan in the movie, "Forrest Gump" guided him to his destiny, which was to be of service to others and to show veterans and first responders that they are loved.

"Our hope is that this new, custom smart home designed and built for you and your family, is a reminder of our thanks and our gratitude. On behalf of everyone at the Gary Sinise Foundation, welcome home, Pat," said Sinise.

This is the 90th home delivered by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The family picked the five-acre, wooded lot in St. Charles, feeling that this place was their destiny.