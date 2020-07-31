Veteran leaves Chicago hospital after battling COVID-19 for 4 months, reunites with family

A U.S Air Force veteran is home with his famly after spending four months in a Chicago hospital battling the coronavirus.

The first thing Trinton Reaves did while walking out of the Jesse Brown Veteran Affairs Medical Center Friday was bust a move.

The 42-year-old says he has no idea how he got the virus, but he is happy to finally get out.

“It’s been a long struggle and I just happy to be able to go. Tears of joy. It’s been a long road,” said Reaves.

He says the next two things he plans to do now that he's out is to see his sons and to go shopping.